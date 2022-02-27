HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. HBT Financial reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.