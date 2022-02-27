HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.69. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $171.92 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $130,407,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.