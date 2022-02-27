HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.21.
NYSE:HCA opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.69. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $171.92 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.
In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $130,407,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
