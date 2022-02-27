Head-To-Head Analysis: Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) & Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.39 $10.77 million $1.85 6.17 Exactus $2.07 million 208.35 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Exactus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Exactus (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.