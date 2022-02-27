Head-To-Head Comparison: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 0.89% 3.99% 0.77% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cutera and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus price target of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.81%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Volatility & Risk

Cutera has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cutera and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $231.27 million 2.96 -$23.88 million $0.07 544.51 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.13 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.74

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cutera beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings, and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

