Head to Head Contrast: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FTC Solar alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FTC Solar and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 Analog Devices 0 3 17 0 2.85

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 127.39%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $201.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.37%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82% Analog Devices 15.18% 12.35% 8.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 1.95 -$15.92 million N/A N/A Analog Devices $7.32 billion 11.59 $1.39 billion $3.18 50.98

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Summary

Analog Devices beats FTC Solar on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.