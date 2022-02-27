HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.97. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 34,847 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 188.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 363.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

