Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Up to $29.69

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $31.01. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 90,856 shares trading hands.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

