HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

