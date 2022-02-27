Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00204399 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00025489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00361868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00061664 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

