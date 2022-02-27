HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.08 ($84.18).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €58.88 ($66.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.28. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.