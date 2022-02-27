HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 816 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ally Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,022,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 213,943 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,833,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

