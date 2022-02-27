HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,700 Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 258.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 383,525 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 341,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 981,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000.
GNOM stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.68.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
