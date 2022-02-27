HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

