HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $99.72 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

