HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE TTC opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.