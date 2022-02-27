Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIMS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

NYSE HIMS opened at $5.30 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

