HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,108.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

