HM Payson & Co. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $100.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

