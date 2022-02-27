HM Payson & Co. Purchases 806 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDX stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.