HM Payson & Co. Purchases 806 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $60.29.

