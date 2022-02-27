HM Payson & Co. Takes $62,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $2,447,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $513.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $548.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

