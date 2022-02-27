Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,606,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Invst LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,119,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

