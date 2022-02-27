Homrich & Berg Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.76 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.