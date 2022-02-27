Homrich & Berg Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Intuit were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $202,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.10.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $560.38 and its 200 day moving average is $580.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

