Homrich & Berg Purchases 10,775 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMK stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

