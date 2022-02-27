Homrich & Berg Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the period.

XT opened at $57.65 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

