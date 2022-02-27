Homrich & Berg Sells 89 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Stryker were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 54,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.79 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

