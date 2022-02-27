Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.