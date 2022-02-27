Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.73.
TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
