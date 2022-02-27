Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.73.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

