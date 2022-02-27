Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Lowered to GBX 940

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWDN. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.89) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.69) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.48) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 955 ($12.99).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 810 ($11.02) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 831.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 887.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 687 ($9.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.41).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

