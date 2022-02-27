HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $34.45 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.