HSBC’s (HSBA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 480 ($6.53) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 565 ($7.68) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 538 ($7.32) on Wednesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 329.55 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 508.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 445.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

