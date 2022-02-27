Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,425,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 7,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

