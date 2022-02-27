Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of iHeartMedia worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 202.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 57.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 591,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,941. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

