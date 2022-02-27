Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $77.72 Million in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,916,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $77,721,000. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up about 0.9% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.17% of Macquarie Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.
