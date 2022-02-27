Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $77.72 Million in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,916,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $77,721,000. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up about 0.9% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.17% of Macquarie Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 1,101,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,171. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.