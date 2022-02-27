Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWACU. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,129,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,178,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,385,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,564,000.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.27. 8,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $143.53.

