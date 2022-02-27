Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,048,323 Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,048,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAM. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A alerts:

NASDAQ RAM remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.