Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 253,742 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,742 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 6.72% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 1.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

HIII stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 118,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,744. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

