Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,429,000 after buying an additional 3,504,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

