Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $970-1030 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 259,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,657. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

