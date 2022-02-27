Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT – Get Rating) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hut 8 Mining
|$32.15 million
|$14.21 million
|13.67
|Hut 8 Mining Competitors
|$981.87 million
|$2.90 million
|-11.36
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hut 8 Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hut 8 Mining
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Hut 8 Mining Competitors
|711
|3294
|5076
|96
|2.50
Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.01%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 49.30%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hut 8 Mining
|50.27%
|10.22%
|9.62%
|Hut 8 Mining Competitors
|-37.64%
|-1,517.47%
|-9.36%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Hut 8 Mining beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
