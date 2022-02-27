iCAD (ICAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ICAD opened at $4.98 on Friday. iCAD has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.
In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ICAD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.
