ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.ICF International also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. 115,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,451. ICF International has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

