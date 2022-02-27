ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. ICF International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ICFI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. 115,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. ICF International has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.69.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

