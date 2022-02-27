ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. ICU Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$10.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.50 EPS.
Shares of ICUI stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average of $223.88.
In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
