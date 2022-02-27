IMI plc (IMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,508 ($20.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.54). The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,656.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,714.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.24) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.45).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

