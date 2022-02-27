Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a na rating and set a C$53.00 target price (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC set a C$50.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.05.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$55.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$27.55 and a 1 year high of C$57.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.22. The firm has a market cap of C$37.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

