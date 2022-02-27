IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IMV posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.