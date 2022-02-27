Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $25.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of IRT opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

