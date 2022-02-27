Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

