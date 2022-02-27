Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.
NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.